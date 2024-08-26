Almost 20 drones heading for Kyiv were destroyed - KCMA

The air raid alert in Kyiv today lasted 8 and a half hours in total.

This was announced on the Telegram channel by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhii Popko, Censor.NET reports.

"Update on UAV strikes - Up to a dozen enemy drones were destroyed during the night. The same number was destroyed during the daytime UAV attack. In total, almost 20 enemy drones heading for the capital were detected and destroyed. Combat operations were conducted on the outskirts of Kyiv. The wreckage of one of the last UAVs fell on the Kyiv-Obukhiv highway on the border of the capital's Holosiivskyi district. As a result, a car caught fire and the driver was injured. There was no damage in the city," the statement said.

Earlier, the KCMA reported that air defence forces destroyed about 15 "shaheds" in Kyiv.

