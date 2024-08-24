ENG
President of Poland Duda arrived on a visit to Kyiv. PHOTOS

Polish President Andrzej Duda arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit to mark Ukraine's Independence Day on Saturday, 24 August.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the office of the Polish leader.

Duda will take part in the celebrations marking the 33rd anniversary of Ukraine's independence.

"President Duda's visit to Ukraine has begun. The President of the Republic of Poland is taking part in the celebration of the 33rd anniversary of Ukraine's independence," the statement said.

