Valerii Shevchuk, writer of sixties, died

Today, at the age of 85, Ukrainian writer of the sixties Valerii Shevchuk passed away.

This was announced by MP Mykola Kniazhytskyi, Censor.NET reports.

"This morning, after a serious illness, the great Ukrainian writer and researcher Valerii Shevchuk died. Eternal memory...", the statement reads.

Valerii Shevchuk is the author of numerous historical novels, short stories and novellas. Among the most famous are "Shadows Disappear at Noon", "The House on the Mountain", and "The Eye of the Abyss".

He was also the author of about 500 scientific and journalistic articles on the history of literature, a researcher and translator of ancient Ukrainian literature into modern Ukrainian.

Shevchuk is the winner of numerous literary awards, including the Shevchenko Prize, and was awarded the "Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise", V degree.

In 2007, he became an honorary professor at the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

