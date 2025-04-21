Pope Francis dies of cerebral stroke - Vatican
On the morning of April 21, Pope Francis died of a stroke and irreversible cardiovascular collapse.
This was confirmed in the death certificate by Professor Andrea Arcangeli, Director of the Vatican's Directorate of Health and Hygiene of the State-City, the Vatican reported, Censor.NET reports.
It is noted that the cerebral (brain) stroke led to coma and irreversible heart failure.
The medical document states that Pope Francis suffered from a previous episode of acute respiratory failure with bilateral multimicrobial pneumonia, multiple bronchiectasis, hypertension, and type II diabetes.
The death was confirmed by electrocardioanatomical recording.
The death of Pope Francis
Pope Francis died on April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 after several weeks of treatment for pneumonia.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password