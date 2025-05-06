Enemy attacked 46 times in Pokrovsk directions, 161 invaders neutralized – General Staff

As of 10:00 p.m., a total of 119 combat engagements had taken place along the front line. The fiercest fighting was reported in the Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Novopavlivka directions.

Today, the enemy carried out one missile strike and 74 airstrikes, employing one missile and 121 guided aerial bombs (GABs), and used 1,317 loitering munitions (kamikaze drones). In addition, over 4,700 attacks were launched on Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked eight times near Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutory, and one combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried to advance to our positions three times during the day near Zahryzove and Petropavlivka, but Ukrainian troops repelled the occupiers' attacks.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 19 times in the areas of Lypove, Nadiia, Zelenyi Hai, Ridkodub, Yampolivka, Torske and in the directions of Novyi Myr, Zelena Dolyna and Kolodiazy. Our soldiers stopped 15 attacks, four more battles are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks near Kurdiumivka and Chasiv Yar, and three more engagements are ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy conducted six offensives against the positions of Ukrainian troops in the areas of Dachne, Druzhba and Toretsk, and one combat engagement is ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses 46 times in the Pokrovsk direction, near the settlements of Kalynove, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Udachne, Troitske, Novoserhiivka, Kotliarivka, Sribne, Andriivka, as well as in the directions of Malynivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Myroliubivka, and Oleksiivka. Five combat engagements are currently ongoing. Enemy aircraft carried out strikes using guided aerial bombs on the areas of Rusyn Yar, Nova Poltavka, Stara Mykolaivka, Myrnohrad, Bilytske, Pokrovsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Zoria, and Novopavlivka. According to preliminary information, enemy losses in this direction today amount to 161 personnel killed or wounded. Additionally, seven vehicles, seven motorcycles, 10 UAVs, three satellite communication terminals, and one mortar were destroyed. One artillery piece and another satellite communication terminal were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian forces have already repelled 15 enemy attacks today near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Pryvilne, Rivnopil, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, and in the directions of Shevchenko, Novopil, and Odradne. One combat engagement is still ongoing. Airstrikes targeted Novopil, Temyrivka, Olhivske, Verbove, Zelene Pole, and Novodarivka.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, near Vysoke, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks. Huliaipole and Malynivka came under air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks near Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamianske and in the direction of Novoandriivka. The enemy launched air strikes on Mala Tokmachka and Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Russian occupants unsuccessfully attacked once in the direction of our defenders' positions. The enemy launched an air strike with unguided aircraft missiles near the village of Olhivka.

Ukrainian Armed Forces Operation in the Kursk region

In the Kursk direction, Russian occupation forces made 10 attempts to advance today. The enemy carried out nine airstrikes, dropped 15 GABs, and launched 268 artillery attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas, including four strikes using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).