Enemy launched 53 attacks in Pokrovsk direction, 207 occupiers eliminated – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 10:00 p.m., 139 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

The enemy launched 59 air strikes, using 93 guided bombs, 988 kamikaze drone strikes, and fired more than 4,200 times at the positions of our troops and settlements.

Hostilities in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near Vovchansk.

The enemy attacked our fortifications five times in the Kupiansk sector near Kolisnykivka, Nova Kruhliakivka and Zahryzove, with one combat engagement still ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 21 times near the towns of Nove, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Myrne, Serhiivka, Hrekivka and Kopanky, three battles are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled one attack by enemy troops near Bilohorivka.

Today, Ukrainian forces repelled seven enemy attacks near Chasiv Yar and toward Novomarkove and Bila Hora in the Kramatorsk direction. Fighting is ongoing at this time.

In the Toretsk direction, Russian forces launched eight assaults on Ukrainian defensive positions near Toretsk, Krymske, Druzhba, and Sukha Balka. One engagement is still underway.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 53 assault and offensive actions throughout the day. Russian activity was observed near Vodiane Druhe, Novotoretske, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Dachenske, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Udachne, Nadiivka, Kotliarivka, Preobrazhenka, and Andriivka. Fighting is still ongoing in 10 locations. According to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian forces eliminated 207 and wounded 200 Russian troops in this sector today. They also destroyed five vehicles, three buggies, 19 motorcycles, two ATVs, one artillery piece, six UAVs, a satellite communication device, a generator, and a UAV command post. In addition, five vehicles, five motorcycles, one ATV, and enemy tank were significantly damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders launched 17 attacks on Ukrainian positions, attempting to advance near Rivnopil, Pryvilne, Rozlyv, Kostiantynopil, and Burlatske, as well as toward Odradne and Bahatyr. Three engagements are ongoing as of now.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, near the village of Vysoke (formerly Chervone), the Defense Forces successfully repelled six enemy attacks.

In the Orikhiv direction, five combat engagements took place in the areas of Shcherbaki, Mala Tokmachka and Stepove, and one battle is still ongoing.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions.

Ukrainian Armed Forces Operation in Kursk Region

Today, the Ukrainian defense forces in the Kursk direction repelled 17 attacks of the invading army, two more engagements remain incomplete; the enemy launched 10 air strikes, dropping 17 guided aerial bombs, and fired 210 times, 14 of which were from multiple rocket launchers.

There were no significant changes in the situation in other directions.