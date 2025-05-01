Enemy attacked 52 times in Pokrovsk direction, 119 occupiers were neutralized – General Staff

Since the beginning of this day, as of 10:00 p.m., 140 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

"Today, the Russian invaders launched three missile and 78 air strikes, used five missiles and 139 guided bombs, engaged 1091 kamikaze drones and fired 4193 times at the positions of our troops and settlements.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully stopped two enemy attacks near Vovchansk and in the direction of Novovasylivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor carried out five offensives in the vicinity of Novooosynove, Hlushkivka, Nova Kruhliakivka and Zahryzove. Ukrainian defense forces successfully stopped all attacks.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 21 times in the areas of Nadiia, Yampolivka, Kolodiazi, and towards Hrekivka and Zelena Dolyna. Three hostile attacks are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked in the direction of Verkhnokamianske and Hryhorivka. In total, there have been four firefights since the beginning of the day, which our defenders successfully stopped.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled four enemy attacks near Chasiv Yar, Novomarkove and in the direction of Bila Hora. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, our troops repelled three enemy attacks in the vicinity of Shcherbynivka, Druzhba and in the direction of Dyliivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

On the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy launched 52 attacks today in the areas of Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Vodiiane Druhe, Oleksandropil, Malynivka, Lysivka, Dachenske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novosergiivka, Nadiyivka, Novooleksandrivka, Kotliarivka, Troitske, Andriivka, as well as toward Pokrovsk, Romanivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Nova Poltavka, Myroliubivka, and Oleksiivka. As of now, 11 engagements are ongoing. According to preliminary reports, Ukrainian forces have neutralized 119 Russian troops in this sector today, including 65 irrecoverable losses. Two vehicles, one satellite terminal, and eight UAVs were destroyed. In addition, one infantry fighting vehicle and one enemy artillery piece were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy made six attempts to break through our defenses in the areas of Kostiantynopil, Pryvilne and Vile Pole. Defense forces successfully stopped all the attacks.

Hostilities in the south

The occupiers launched air strikes on Zaliznychne in the Huliaipole direction.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders tried to advance near Lobkove, Kamianske and Stepove. Ukrainians repelled all four attacks. The enemy launched air strikes near Novodanylivka, Orikhiv and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovsk direction, our troops stopped one enemy attack. At the same time, the invaders launched air strikes on Kherson and Tiahynka.

Ukrainian Armed Forces operation in Kursk region

There were 31 combat engagements in the Kursk direction today. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out 13 air strikes, dropped a total of 18 guided bombs and fired 158 artillery shells, including five from multiple launch rocket systems.

In other areas, the operational situation did not change much.