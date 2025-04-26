Our defense operation in Kursk region continues. Gerasimov’s statement is not true - General Staff

Reports by representatives of the Russian high command about the alleged end of hostilities in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation are not true.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

"The defense operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in certain areas in the Kursk region continues. The operational situation is difficult, but our units continue to hold their positions and perform their assigned tasks, inflicting effective fire damage on the enemy with all types of weapons, including active defense tactics," the statement said.

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the day, five enemy assaults have been repelled in the Kursk operational area, and another such combat engagement is currently underway.

There is no threat of encirclement of our units.

"The statements of the enemy leadership about the "defeat" of the Ukrainian group of troops are nothing more than a propaganda trick and a desire to make wishful thinking," the General Staff adds.

It is also noted that the active actions of our troops in certain areas of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation also continue.

As a reminder, today Gerasimov reported to Putin on the alleged complete "liberation" of Kursk region.