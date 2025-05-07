93 combat engagements took place in frontline, most of them in Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka and Lyman directions – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4 p.m., 93 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the north

Border settlements continue to suffer from shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular: Maryne, Myropilske, Novovasylivka, Rivne, Chernatske, Starykove, Dmytrivka, Bachivsk, Mefodivka, Bila Bereza in the Sumy region; Luka, Kliusy in the Chernihiv region; Tymofiivka in the Kharkiv region. In addition, the enemy conducted air strikes near the settlements of Boiaro-Lezhachi in the Sumy region.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has launched six assaults on the positions of our defenders near the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchansky Khutory and Kamianka. Four firefights are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders three times today near Hlushkivka and Nova Kruhliakivka.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked nine times near the settlements of Kopanky, Hrekivka and Kolodiazi, as well as in the direction of Ridkodub, Novyi Myr, and Olhivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces stopped six enemy attacks near Verkhnokamianske and Bilohorivka.

Read more: 93 combat engagements took place on front line, most of them in Pokrovsk, Kursk, and Lyman directions – General Staff

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders are currently repelling two attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Bila Hora and Chasiv Yar. Our defenders successfully stopped four combat engagements.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked 8 times near Shcherbynivka and Toretsk and in the direction of Dyliivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 24 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Malynivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Bohdanivka, Andriivka, as well as in the directions of Bahatyr, Oleksiivka, Nova Poltavka, Kotliarivka. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's offensive and repelled 19 attacks. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, our troops repelled 12 enemy attacks near Kostiantynopil, Novosilka, Vilne Pole and in the direction of Novopil, Bahatyr, and Odradne. One combat engagement is still ongoing. The towns of Novodarivka, Temyrivka and Novopil were hit by air strikes.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped one attempt by the invaders to advance near Vysoke. At the same time, the invaders launched air strikes on Malynivka, Vysoke and Huliaipole.

Our troops stopped four enemy attacks in the Orikhiv direction, near the settlements of Stepove and Kamianske. The enemy launched air strikes with guided bombs near Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy made one attempt to advance, which was unsuccessful.

Read more: 89 combat engagement took place on front line, most of them in Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Orikhiv directions – General Staff

Ukrainian Armed Forces Operation in Kursk Region

In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian attacks, and one more clash is still ongoing. The enemy has launched two air strikes since the beginning of the day, dropping a total of six guided aerial bombs on our troops' positions and settlements and firing 176 artillery rounds, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.

The situation did not change significantly in other frontline areas.