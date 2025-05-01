93 combat engagements took place on front line, most of them in Pokrovsk, Kursk, and Lyman directions – General Staff

As of the 4 p.m. update, there have been 93 combat engagements on the front line.

This information was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the north

Today, enemy artillery and mortar fire affected the communities bordering the Russian Federation, including Myropilske, Ponomarenky, Bratenytsia, Novodmytrivka, Dmytrivka, Hirky, Bilokopytove, Novovasylivka, Mykhailivka, Sosnivka, Bila Bereza, Velyka Pysarivka in the Sumy region; and Tymofiivka in the Kharkiv region. The settlements of Rohivka, Krasnopillia and Uhroidy in the Sumy region were hit by enemy aircraft.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks near Vovchansk and in the direction of Novovasylivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked five times in the vicinity of Novooosynove, Hlushkivka, Nova Kruhliakivka and Zahryzove.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the invading army made 17 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Nadiia, Yampolivka, Kolodiazy, and towards Hrekivka and Zelena Dolyna, seven battles are ongoing. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line and inflicting losses on the enemy.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked in the direction of Verkhnokamianske and Serebrianka. In total, one combat engagement took place since the beginning of the day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of the Defense Forces near Chasiv Yar, Novomarkove and towards Bila Hora. Our defenders stopped two enemy offensives, and three more combat engagements are currently underway.

In the Toretsk direction, three combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Druzhba and in the direction of Dyliivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 26 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the towns of Oleksandropil, Malynivka, Lysivka, Dachanske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Nadiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Kotliarivka, Troitske, Andriivka, as well as towards Myroliubivka and Oleksiivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 20 enemy attacks, six combat engagements are ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes with guided bombs on the town of Pokrovsk.

In the Novopavlivka direction, six enemy attacks took place in the areas of Pryvilne and Vilne Pole, two combat engagements are still ongoing. At the same time, the enemy launched air strikes on Novopil, Rozivka, Sviatopetrivka and Zelene.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, Zaliznychne came under air strikes.

Four enemy attacks successfully stopped the Defense Forces in the Orikhiv direction - the invaders tried to advance near Lobkove, Kamianske and Stepove. The enemy launched air strikes near Novodanylivka, Orikhiv and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the invaders launched air strikes on Kherson and Tiahynka.

Ukrainian Armed Forces operation in Kursk region

Today, 21 combat engagements took place in the Kursk sector, five of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out 13 air strikes, dropping 18 guided aerial bombs, and fired 116 artillery shells at the positions of our troops and populated areas, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

In other directions, there were no major changes in the situation.