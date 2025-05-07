Mertz: Europe cannot replace US support for Ukraine. Their continued involvement is necessary

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized that Europe is not able to completely replace the United States' military and political support for Ukraine.

He said this after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Merz emphasized that the United States' participation is necessary to achieve peace and conclude an agreement providing Ukraine with security guarantees. He added that European countries, including Germany, France, the UK and other EU members, are ready to contribute, but without America, it will not be enough.

"We are convinced that the war cannot be ended without the continued political and military involvement of the United States. Europeans will not be able to fully replace it," the Prime Minister said.

Merz said he plans to convey this message to the Donald Trump administration, urging the United States to maintain its responsibility within NATO and support for Ukraine. He also emphasized the importance of the U.S. "nuclear umbrella" for European security, while calling for a discussion of its possible expansion with the participation of France and the United Kingdom in the "3+3" format.