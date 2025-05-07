Trump declares May 8 Victory Day for World War II in United States

U.S. President Donald Trump has officially designated May 8 as a national holiday, the Victory Day for World War II.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the White House website.

Trump stressed that on this day, the United States honors the heroism and strength of its armed forces, and "reaffirms its commitment to defend freedom and independence from any threats, both from abroad and from within the country."

He emphasized the importance of the U.S. involvement in the war after Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, which was the moment when the United States entered "one of the greatest battles between good and evil."

"During the four years of struggle, more than 250,000 Americans died defending their country and civilization from the Nazi regime. Today and always, America honors their memory and pays tribute to their sacrifice," Trump said.

In addition, he emphasized the importance of peace through strength, noting that "without the tremendous sacrifices of American soldiers, the world after the war would have been very different." He recalled that the unconditional surrender of Germany took place on May 8, 1945, and promised that he would continue to work to prevent new wars and reduce the loss of life.

"Now, therefore, I, Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim May 8, 2025, as the Victory Day for World War II," Trump concluded.