Syrskyi: Russia is blocking even Ukraine’s basic proposal for 30-day ceasefire

Ukraine remains open to all formats of seeking peace, but Russia is blocking even its most basic proposal — a 30-day ceasefire.

This was stated by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Censor.NET reports.

During a video conference with General Robert Brieger, Chair of the European Union (EU) Military Committee, Syrskyi briefed his European counterpart on the current frontline situation, outlined the ongoing reorganization of the Armed Forces, and described the transition to a corps-based structure.

"During the conversation, I emphasized that Ukraine is striving for peace and is considering all available formats to achieve it. However, Russia continues to block our basic proposal — a 30-day ceasefire. That is why the principled stance and unity of our international partners are critically important for securing a just and lasting peace," Syrskyi added.

Read more: European Commission has provided Ukraine with 1 billion euros from frozen Russian assets