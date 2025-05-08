Zelenskyy awards SSU chief Maliuk title of Hero of Ukraine – decree

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to Vasyl Maliuk, head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

The relevant decree was published on the website of the President’s Office, Censor.NET reports.

"For personal courage and heroism demonstrated in the defense of the state’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and for selfless service to the Ukrainian people, I hereby decree:

To award the title of Hero of Ukraine, along with the Order of the Golden Star, to Lieutenant General MALIUK Vasyl Vasylovych," the document reads.

