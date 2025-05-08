Zelenskyy and Trump begin phone call – PO

On the evening of May 8, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is holding a phone conversation with U.S. leader Donald Trump.

This was reported by the President’s Press Secretary, Serhii Nykyforov, Censor.NET reports.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump had announced that he would speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the mineral resources agreement ratified by the Verkhovna Rada on Thursday, May 8.