ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6816 visitors online
News Trump and Zelenskyy’s conversation
1 995 22

Zelenskyy and Trump begin phone call – PO

Trump–Zelenskyy call on May 8: details of call

On the evening of May 8, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is holding a phone conversation with U.S. leader Donald Trump.

This was reported by the President’s Press Secretary, Serhii Nykyforov, Censor.NET reports.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump had announced that he would speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the mineral resources agreement ratified by the Verkhovna Rada on Thursday, May 8.

Author: 

Zelenskyi (6484) Trump (1575) Presidential office (247)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 