Four high-ranking SSU officials celebrated birthday of bookmaker’s owner together with criminal "authorities", - media reports. VIDEO

Former and current SSU officials were spotted celebrating a birthday in the company, including a criminal authority.

This is stated in the material of the UP, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, on 1 March 2025, journalists have noticed a lot of cars near one of the capital's restaurants.

"Artem Shylo, former head of the SSU's Main Directorate for Counterintelligence Protection of the State's Economic Security, was one of the first to leave the celebration. Together with lawyer and businessman Kostiantyn Melnyk," said Mykhailo Tkach, author of the investigation.

According to media reports, there was a birthday celebration for a person associated with Pari Match.

Also spotted there was SSU General Illia Vitiuk, who previously headed the Department of Counterintelligence Protection of the State's Interests in the Field of Information Security. Next to him is a man who looks like Yevhen Mykolaichuk, who is working in the SSU's Cyber Security Department.

The journalists also recorded a man who looked like lawyer Eduard Klymenko. He was the defence lawyer of Dmytro Koziura, the head of the SSU's anti-terrorist centre, who was found to have collaborated with Russia.

"We also notice the son of the late Kharkiv mayor Hennadii Kernes, Danylo Privalov, who has a business in the IT sector. And Privalov's business partner, Samvel Akobyan, who is also involved in IT. The former first deputy director of the NABU, Gizo Uglava, also comes to the restaurant. On the terrace, at the table, you can see a well-known Kyiv businessman Leonid Ashkenazi," Tkach said.

The birthday man was Kostiantyn Kolomiets, co-owner of the "Dynamo" martial arts club. The publication's sources said that he is engaged in providing private security. In particular, he takes care of the protection of Pari Match owner Serhii Portnov, who currently lives in Cyprus.

"One of the last to leave the celebration is Serhii Oliinyk, also known in the criminal world as 'Umka'. In 2021, he was included in the list of "thieves in law" and "criminal authorities" by the National Security and Defence Council and sanctions were imposed.

Another SSU official who was spotted at the celebration was Anatolii Loif. He became the head of the SSU's Main Directorate for Counterintelligence Protection of the State's Interests in the Field of Economic Security last year. Artem Shylo was dismissed from his post then.

