"Servant of People" Buzhanskyi congratulates ’brothers’ on ’Victory Day’ in Russian
Servant of the People People`s Deputy Maksym Buzhanskyi published a post in Russian on May 9.
He published the post on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.
In it, the lawmaker referred to the "Great Patriotic War" as a story that "belongs to almost every Ukrainian family."
As a reminder, in 2023, the CHESNO movement reported that Buzhansky was the only People`s Deputy in the Verkhovna Rada who voted against designating May 8 as the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism.
