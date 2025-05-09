ENG
News 9th May in Ukraine
8 470 102

"Servant of People" Buzhanskyi congratulates ’brothers’ on ’Victory Day’ in Russian

Servant of the People  People`s Deputy Maksym Buzhanskyi published a post in Russian on May 9.

He published the post on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

In it, the lawmaker referred to the "Great Patriotic War" as a story that "belongs to almost every Ukrainian family."

As a reminder, in 2023, the CHESNO movement reported that Buzhansky was the only People`s Deputy in the Verkhovna Rada who voted against designating May 8 as the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism.

Read more: "Servant of people" Buzhanskyi could be next victim of Farion murder suspect - Interior Ministry. VIDEO

