SOF destroyed group of Russian assault troops in enemy’s rear: "F#ck, there’s meat everywhere.". VIDEO

Special operations forces destroyed an assault group of Russian occupiers in the enemy's rear.

The soldiers posted the video on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the defenders of one of the units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated eight invaders...

"The SOF group was conducting special reconnaissance behind the line of contact when they spotted enemy stormtroopers moving. The commander of the SOF group quickly assessed the tactical situation and ordered the soldiers to manoeuvre.



After taking up a more favourable position, the SOF soldiers engaged in fire contact with the enemy with the effect of surprise. During a quick battle, the entire enemy assault group was destroyed," the statement said.

The defenders examined the bodies of the ruscists and continued to conduct special reconnaissance in this operational area without losses.

See more: SOF captured 14 Russian occupiers in Kursk region, including three officers. PHOTO