Russia may ramp up offensive in Donetsk and Luhansk regions – Palisa

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Pavlo Palisa, believes that Russian forces will focus on reaching the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as on establishing a so-called "buffer zone" in Kharkiv and Sumy regions.

He made this statement in an interview with Army TV, as reported by Censor.NET.

"I believe the enemy will concentrate its main efforts in the near future on reaching the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and on creating a buffer zone — as they call it — on Ukrainian territory along the border in Kharkiv and Sumy regions," Palisa said.

The Deputy Head of the Presidential Office does not rule out that Russia may also intensify its activity on other sections of the frontline.

"There is also a high probability they will attempt to breach defenses in the Zaporizhzhia sector, and, with considerable likelihood, try to advance by forcing a water obstacle in Kherson region," he added.

