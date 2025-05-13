Mexican mayoral candidate killed live on air during campaign event

A candidate for mayor of Texistepec, Yesenia Lara Gutiérrez, was shot dead during an election campaign in the Mexican state of Veracruz.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by CNN.

It is noted that Gutiérrez was shot during the election campaign on the evening of 11 May. The event was streamed live on the Facebook page. In addition to her, three other people were killed and three people were injured.

The video shows the ruling party candidate Morena greeting local residents and walking down the street accompanied by supporters. The crowd is chanting slogans when a series of shots are heard.

"We’re coordinating, particularly with the Secretary of Security, and with all the support needed during this electoral period from Veracruz," said Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum during a morning press conference the next day.

