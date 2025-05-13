4 208 27
National Police are conducting more than 200 searches as part of special operation to dismantle drug business in Ukraine. PHOTOS
In Ukraine, law enforcement officers have launched more than 200 searches as part of a special operation to dismantle drug business.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police.
The police document the facts of industrial-scale drug production and sale, they are also eliminating drug laboratories and warehouses for packaging "goods", including alpha-PVP, amphetamine and mephedrone.
"Information on the results will be forthcoming," the National Police said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password