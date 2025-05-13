ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12471 visitors online
News Elimination of drug trade
4 208 27

National Police are conducting more than 200 searches as part of special operation to dismantle drug business in Ukraine. PHOTOS

In Ukraine, law enforcement officers have launched more than 200 searches as part of a special operation to dismantle drug business.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police.

The police document the facts of industrial-scale drug production and sale, they are also eliminating drug laboratories and warehouses for packaging "goods", including alpha-PVP, amphetamine and mephedrone.

"Information on the results will be forthcoming," the National Police said.

Read more: Cocaine smuggling from Honduras worth UAH 8 million per month: Criminal group detained – National Police. VIDEO+PHOTOS

National Police reported on a special operation
National Police reported on a special operation
National Police reported on a special operation
National Police reported on a special operation
National Police reported on a special operation
National Police reported on a special operation
National Police reported on a special operation
National Police reported on a special operation

Author: 

liquidation (2677) drugs (58) police forces (1623)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 