Belarus sends its troops to Russia for training
Belarusian authorities have sent servicemen from various units of the country's Armed Forces for training in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region.
This was reported by the Belarusian Ministry of Defense, according to Censor.NET.
The training program has reportedly been developed taking into account "the experience of modern armed conflicts."
Belarusian troops will undergo training in tactical medicine, shooting, and "other subjects" at the 333rd Combat Training Center, located near the settlement of Mulino in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region.
The Belarusian Defense Ministry added that upon completion of the "training course," these servicemen will become instructors and train other personnel back in Belarus.
