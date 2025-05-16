Sybiha: Ukraine awaits Russian decision on ceasefire lasting at least 30 days

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha summarized the Ukrainian delegation’s meeting with representatives from the United States and Türkiye, which took place in Istanbul on Friday.

He reported this on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

According to Sybiha, the meeting was attended by Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Representative Keith Kellogg, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and the head of Turkish intelligence İbrahim Kalın.

"This is an important diplomatic day in a critical week for peace efforts," the minister wrote.

Sybiha stated that the delegation had arrived in Istanbul with a mandate from President Zelenskyy to facilitate tangible progress toward peace. He emphasized that Russia must finally demonstrate a willingness to engage in serious negotiations.

"We need concrete decisions — first and foremost, an unconditional, full, and lasting ceasefire for no less than 30 days. Ukraine is ready to work for peace. Russia must show that it is ready as well," Sybiha stressed.

