Since beginning of day - 70 combat engagements, enemy attacks in several directions, but Ukrainian Armed Forces repel - General Staff

Ukraine's defense forces are holding back the offensive of the Russian occupiers. Terrorists continue to kill Ukrainians and destroy Ukrainian cities and villages. At the moment, the total number of military clashes is 70.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

Today, hostile artillery and mortar fire affected the communities of Zarichchia and Kliusy in the Chernihiv region; Bila Bereza, Popivka, Stepok in the Sumy region.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

Today, the enemy attacked once in the Kharkiv direction, near Vovchansk, and also conducted an air strike near Kamianka.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupants made two attacks in the direction of Nova Kruhliakivka.

Situation in the East

In the Lyman direction, the invading army conducted eight attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Tverdokhlibove, Kopanky, Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Torske and in the direction of Karpivka. One firefight is currently underway.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' positions four times in the areas of Verkhnekamianske and Bilohorivka, and one battle is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora and Stupochky. All five attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Petrivka, Ozaryanivka, Diliivka and Druzhba. One attack is ongoing, and our troops have already repelled three assault attacks.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 25 attempts to push our troops from their positions near Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Yelizavetivka, Lysivka, Dachenske, Zvirove, Novosergiivka, Udachne, Troitske, Oleksiivka, Andriivka and in the directions of Zoria, Shevchenko Pershyi, Popov Yar. Defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 22 attacks, with three more clashes continuing. Popov Yar and Pokrovsk were hit by air strikes.

Situation in the South

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian troops stopped seven enemy assaults, and six more clashes are currently ongoing. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole, and Rivne. Novodarivka came under an air strike.

In the Huliaipole direction, enemy aircraft attacked Huliaipole with unguided aerial missiles , the enemy did not conduct any assault operations.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack in the direction of Lukianivske. Novoandriivka came under an air strike.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the terrorist country struck Odradokamianka with unguided aerial missiles, and enemy units tried to advance once, but the attack was repelled.

The situation in the Kursk region

In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled five enemy attacks today, and another firefight is ongoing. The invaders' aircraft carried out 10 strikes, dropping 22 drones. In addition, the enemy fired 116 artillery shells at the positions of our troops and localities.