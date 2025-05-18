Zelenskyy and Australian Prime Minister Albanese discuss increasing sanctions pressure on Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state wrote about it on Telegram channel.

The parties discussed defense support for Ukraine and cooperation within the Coalition of the Willing. The conversation also included talks in Istanbul, increasing pressure on Russia, and what sanctions could force Russia to stop setting conditions for an unconditional ceasefire.

"Thank you for Australia's comprehensive support, for the Abrams tanks that help our soldiers defend Ukraine. It is good that we have allies from different continents. Together, we can really bring the current situation closer to peace by putting pressure on Russia," Zelenskyy said.

