Drone operators caught enemy assault group in armoured vehicle and burned down occupiers. VIDEO

The drone operators destroyed the enemy assault group and burned the occupiers' armoured vehicle.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat operation was posted on social media.

"They worked on: reconnaissance, SICARIO correction, and attack drones of friendly units. Once again, the evil crawled out of the caves and decided to go to seize the forest belts. Having irritated a hive of Ukrainian bees, the goblins were fried and turned around to go to a kobzon concert," the video caption reads.

Watch more: Defence forces destroyed 18 enemy shelters, 3 trucks, 2A36 "Hyacinth-B" cannon, and 10 occupiers. VIDEO