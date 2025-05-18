ENG
Defence forces destroyed 18 enemy shelters, 3 trucks, 2A36 "Hyacinth-B" gun, and 10 occupiers. VIDEO

Border guards-operators of the 5th detachment of the "Prime" UAV in the Kursk direction destroyed: 18 enemy shelters, 3 trucks, 1 2A36 Hyacinth-B gun, 10 occupiers, 2 UAV take-off and control positions, 2 telecommunication towers and 1 field depot with ammunition.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service.

