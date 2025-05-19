Communiqué of NATO Summit in Hague may be "extremely short" and without paragraph on threat of Russia - NOS

The communiqué of the NATO summit to be held in The Hague in June may be "extremely short." It will not mention the threat from Russia.

This is reported by the Dutch edition of NOS, Censor.NET reports.

"Insiders have told NOS that the so-called communique will be "extremely short," the article says.

It is expected to consist of about three paragraphs.

The publication notes that the communiqué following the 2024 Washington summit consisted of 44 paragraphs. 6 of them were devoted to helping Ukraine. In Vilnius in 2023, the countries managed to agree on 90 paragraphs.

The conclusions of the three summits since February 2022, when Russia launched a full-scale war against Ukraine, stated that "Russia poses the most significant and immediate threat to the security of the Alliance."

The reason may be that the United States believes that such wording could harm possible negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. It is also speculated that the US is seeking to reset relations with Russia.