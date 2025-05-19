Trump wants to see ceasefire as soon as possible - White House

US President Donald Trump wants an early ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

This was stated by White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

According to her, Trump is increasingly frustrated with both sides of the conflict.

"We'll see how the phone call (between Trump and Putin - Ed.) goes," Levitt said.

The spokeswoman added that the US leader "wants to see a ceasefire as soon as possible."

"He is working very hard to resolve the conflict," she concluded.

