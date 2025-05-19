125 people associated with Kalinowski’s regiment, which is fighting in Ukrainian Armed Forces, are wanted in Belarus

125 people who, according to the Investigative Committee, are associated with Kalinowski's regiment, are wanted, and six have been taken into custody.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Radio Liberty.

During the St. Petersburg International Forum in Russia, the head of the Investigative Committee of Belarus, Dzmitry Gara, said that five leaders of the Kalinowski's regiment (a unit of the Armed Forces of Belarus, composed mainly of Belarusians) were sentenced to terms of 12 to 20 years in special colonies. They are abroad and were sentenced in absentia.

"Participants in the unrest (referring to the 2020 protests after the presidential election in Belarus - ed.) who fled abroad created nationalist armed groups in Ukraine and Poland. These include Kalinowski's regiment, the Belarusian Volunteer Corps, and others operating under the supervision of foreign intelligence services," Gara said.

Kalinowski's regiment

The Kastus Kalinowski Regiment is a military formation within the Ukrainian Defense Forces, created in March 2022 to protect Ukraine from Russian invasion. It consists of Belarusian volunteers.

The volunteers of the Kalinowski Regiment consider Russia to be a common enemy of Belarus and Ukraine. The liberation of Ukraine from the Russian invaders will inevitably lead to the weakening and, hopefully, the beginning of the collapse of the Putin regime. This will put an end to the history of the Lukashenko regime in Belarus. This is the mission of Polk Kalinowski: "Liberation of Belarus through the liberation of Ukraine".