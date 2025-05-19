Ceasefire with Ukraine possible after reaching "appropriate agreements" – Putin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin concluded a call with U.S. President Donald Trump on May 19 and made a series of statements regarding a possible ceasefire in the war against Ukraine.

His statement was quoted by the Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

Putin highly praised the conversation with Trump, calling it "constructive".

Russia and Ukraine must find compromises acceptable to both sides. Russia is ready to work with Kyiv on a memorandum concerning a future peace treaty... Russia supports halting hostilities, but "effective pathways toward peace must be developed," the Russian dictator stated.

The Kremlin leader emphasized that a ceasefire with Ukraine would be possible once the appropriate agreements are reached.

According to Putin, the memorandum between Russia and Ukraine could include "issues related to a ceasefire and principles for a settlement."

Read more: Putin is confident of his victory in talks with Trump, - Bloomberg

Putin said the conversation with Trump was substantive, frank, and very productive.

He also thanked the U.S. president "for Washington’s involvement in restoring direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine."