Norway unveils National Security Strategy, identifying Russia as long-term threat - FISU

For the first time in history, the Norwegian government has approved a National Security Strategy. The document describes Russia as a constant and long-term threat that must be addressed exclusively through deterrence, defense, and strict control. The possibility of dialogue or a "reset" of relations is excluded.

According to the government, the war in Ukraine is a key factor in rethinking the country's defense policy. Supporting Kyiv is seen as a contribution to European security. At the same time, it is noted that the outcome of the conflict will have far-reaching consequences not only for Ukraine but also for the security architecture of the entire continent.

The document defines three strategic priorities:

Strengthening defense capabilities. In response to the growing risk of war in Europe, Norway plans to rapidly strengthen its armed forces, expand cooperation within NATO, and prepare for a possible conflict, particularly in the Arctic. Strengthening society's resilience to hybrid threats. The priorities include protecting critical infrastructure, countering disinformation, terrorism and radicalization, and raising public awareness of emergencies. Particular emphasis is placed on protecting democratic processes ahead of the parliamentary elections on September 8, 2025. Economic security. Oslo intends to maintain an open but secure economy, reducing dependence on unfriendly states, including China. Priorities include controlling investments, developing critical technologies, supporting strategic industries, and ensuring stable energy supplies to Europe, taking into account security risks.

The document refers to China as a systemic challenge to the international order. Its economic expansion and support for Russia undermine global stability. The strategy envisages a gradual reduction in dependence on Chinese technology, capital, and expertise in critical sectors.

For the first time, Norway officially defines its policy toward Russia in terms of "containment and control," clearly rejecting the illusion of "dialogue" or "restarting relations."

The strategy also indicates Oslo's intention to become more actively involved in shaping European defense policy and initiatives to strengthen security in Northern Europe.