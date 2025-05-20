ENG
Putin complained about Ukraine in conversation with Trump: "terrorist attacks" were being prepared near Kremlin - Russian media

Putin complained to Trump. What the dictator said

In a conversation with Donald Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin spoke about the "terrorist attacks" in the Kremlin and Red Square on the eve of May 9, which were prevented.

This was stated by Putin's aide Yuriy Ushakov, Censor.NET reports citing Russian media.

According to the Kremlin chief, the threat of "terrorist attacks" was eliminated on the night of May 7.

The dictator also told the US leader that Ukraine had fired 524 UAVs and Storm Shadow missiles at Russia.

"Putin, of course, did not mention this to Trump by accident, as the Ukrainians directly threatened foreign participants in the festivities, tried to intimidate foreign leaders and prevent them from coming to Moscow," Ushakov said.

