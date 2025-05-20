Sybiha: Ukraine is interested in direct Putin–Zelenskyy meeting

Ukraine seeks for the next round of talks with Russia to take place at the level of national leaders.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha, according to Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

"We are interested in a direct meeting between President Zelenskyy and Putin. Our allies are aware of this position, and President Zelenskyy has discussed it with President Trump. We know there is one person in Russia who can end this war," Sybiha emphasized.

He noted that Ukraine remains committed to peaceful efforts, as demonstrated by previous negotiations in Türkiye. Among the possible venues for the meeting, Sybiha mentioned the Vatican, particularly in view of the proposal by Pope Leo XIV.

In addition, Sybiha reported an intensification of the process to impose new sanctions against Russia. "Sanctions should not merely be adopted — they must be painful. We must also work on secondary sanctions, and they must be effective. Today I sensed the EU’s readiness to apply them," he said.

