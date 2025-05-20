Our sniper eliminated MT-LB driver-mechanic with 1,700-meter shot during enemy assault. VIDEO

A Ukrainian sniper using a large-caliber rifle eliminated the driver-mechanic of a Russian armored transporter from a distance of 1,700 meters during an enemy assault operation. The shot was fired from a Barrett M82A1 rifle chambered in 50 BMG.

The strike was carried out in difficult conditions, poor visibility and against armored equipment that had been additionally reinforced with rubber and logs. According to the unit, the vehicle was stopped, and the kill was confirmed via radio intercept, Censor.NET reports.

