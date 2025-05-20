ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10491 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
3 972 5

Russian invader’s back is on fire after attack by National Police fighters in Toretsk direction. VIDEO

In the Toretsk direction, fighters from the UAV battalion unit of the "Khyzhak" (Predator) Patrol Police Brigade carried out precision strikes on Russian forces.

Russian occupiers in Donetsk region continuously attempt to take positions in forested areas and shelters. However, Ukrainian drone operators are effectively eliminating enemy forces, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Occupier-looter boasting of his achievements: "Mom, Dad, I’ve collected two phones from corpses, money, good machine gun. At first it was disgusting. Now it’s fine". VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9845) liquidation (2695) police forces (1625)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 