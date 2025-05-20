Russian invader’s back is on fire after attack by National Police fighters in Toretsk direction. VIDEO

In the Toretsk direction, fighters from the UAV battalion unit of the "Khyzhak" (Predator) Patrol Police Brigade carried out precision strikes on Russian forces.

Russian occupiers in Donetsk region continuously attempt to take positions in forested areas and shelters. However, Ukrainian drone operators are effectively eliminating enemy forces, Censor.NET reports.

