Zelenskyy and Starmer discuss further sanctions pressure on Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The Ukrainian leader wrote in his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"I spoke with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. I thanked him for the new British sanctions, which are helping to force Russia toward peace. Only pressure will work. Today, there is a sanctions decision from the UK, a decision from the EU, and it would be good if the United States also stepped up. Our European partners are already preparing the next steps in this critically important pressure campaign on Russia to end the war," Zelenskyy said.

The two leaders also discussed key diplomatic efforts and potential meetings that could help secure a real ceasefire and move toward lasting peace.

"We discussed yesterday’s call with President Trump. We also talked about our joint actions within the coalition of the willing. We agreed to remain in constant—almost daily—contact," the president added.

