Zelenskyy honors 504 more Ukrainian defenders, 285 of them posthumously
On Tuesday, May 20, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded 504 more defenders of Ukraine with state awards, 285 of them posthumously.
This is stated in the Presidential Decree No. 310/2025, published on the website of the Presidential Office, Censor.NET reports.
The document says that the awards are intended for "personal courage shown in the defense of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, selfless performance of military duty."
The Ukrainian defenders received the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, Danylo Halytskyi and For Courage, as well as medals For Military Service to Ukraine, Defender of the Fatherland and For Saved Life.
