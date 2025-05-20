Zelenskyy after talking to Støre: This year Ukraine will receive almost $8 billion from Norway, part of which will be used to produce drones

On Tuesday, May 20, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"We discussed many important issues of our bilateral cooperation. I thanked for the financial assistance from Norway. We will receive almost $8 billion this year. We talked about the possibility of increasing the share of this amount for the production of drones in Ukraine. Thank you for supporting this proposal," the President said.

Zelenskyy also shared with Støre the details of yesterday's conversation with President Trump and European leaders.

"It is important for us that all partners have the necessary information and a full understanding of the situation. Norway, for its part, is ready to help achieve a just and lasting peace. We appreciate all the efforts to ensure that this war and the killing of people finally come to an end," the President summarized.

Read more: Zelenskyy had conversation with Merz: They discussed restoration of Ukraine after war