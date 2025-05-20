Zelenskyy had conversation with Merz: They discussed restoration of Ukraine after war

On Tuesday, May 20, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The head of state announced this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

"I thanked him for his strong and constructive position in support of Ukraine. We discussed our yesterday's conversation with President Trump, as well as today's conversations with European leaders," he noted.

The President noted that the parties were coordinating all contacts and steps to the maximum extent possible.

"It is very important to preserve unity between all partners and look for solutions that can really end this war with a just peace. We also talked about the restoration of Ukraine after the war. We need to think about this now and have a clear plan that will help bring real peace closer now and maintain it later. We will work together to implement everything. Thank you for your support," Zelenskyy added.

