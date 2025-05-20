Europe is ready to strengthen sanctions until Putin starts serious negotiations, - German Foreign Minister Wadephul

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said that Europe has no taboos about further sanctions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

According to him, Germany expects Russia to agree to an unconditional ceasefire.

"We can state with disappointment that Russia has not yet taken this decisive step. We will have to respond to this... We do not have any taboos about further sanctions possibilities... Until Putin responds and is ready for serious negotiations, there will be a great readiness in Europe to introduce further sanctions packages," Wadephul said.

The minister noted that the sanctions imposed so far have had an effect, but "further effects are needed."

The foreign minister emphasized that Putin should be sent a clear signal of Europe's readiness to take all measures that will significantly narrow his economic and political options in order to force him to take concrete steps and sit down at the negotiating table.

He hopes that America's allies hold the same position as the Europeans and want to move in the same direction. The German minister got the impression that "there is a high willingness to think about sanctions in the United States. But under any circumstances, Europe must be united and decisive in its own actions, he added.

