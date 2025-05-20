18th package with further tough sanctions against Russia in preparation – von der Leyen

The European Union is already working on preparing the 18th package of sanctions against Russia.

The head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Just spoke on the phone with Zelenskyy. We are closely coordinating our next steps. Europe has just adopted the 17th package of tough sanctions. The 18th package with further tough sanctions is being prepared. It is time to increase pressure on Russia to achieve a ceasefire," she said.

As reported, the EU approved the 17th package of sanctions against Russia on May 20.