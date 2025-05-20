EU approves 17th package of sanctions against Russia

The European Union has approved the 17th package of sanctions against Russia.

This was announced by EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, Censor.NET reports.

It contains restrictions on almost 200 ships of the "shadow fleet".

"New measures also address hybrid threats and human rights. More sanctions on Russia are in the works. The longer Russia wages war, the tougher our response," she stressed.

Read more: Trump won’t tighten sanctions on Russia because "there is chance of getting something done" - CNN