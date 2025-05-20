2 208 15
US promised consequences for Russia’s refusal to cease fire, we want to see them - Kallas
EU High Representative Kaja Kallas called on the United States to take "decisive action" against Russia if it does not agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Guardian.
"America has stated that if Russia does not agree to an unconditional ceasefire, there will be consequences. Therefore, we want to see these consequences, including from the United States," she said.
Earlier, Trump said that he was not going to tighten sanctions against Russia.
US Treasury Secretary Bessent said that Trump would not hesitate to impose new sanctions against Russia if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not negotiate to end the war in Ukraine in good faith.
