Zelenskyy on planned "1,000 for 1,000" swap: We’re verifying information on every name

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced preparations for a large-scale prisoner swap with Russia in a "1,000 for 1,000" format.

He spoke about this in his evening video address, as reported by Censor.NET.

According to the president, Ukrainian authorities are currently verifying each of the Ukrainian prisoners’ names.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine must secure the release of all its citizens held captive by Russia.

"We are preparing an exchange. Reports come in practically every day. We must release all our people — without exception. We are verifying information on every single name. We are doing everything possible, we are trying very hard," the president said.

As previously reported, the agreement on the simultaneous release and transfer of 1,000 prisoners from each side was reached between Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul on May 16, 2025.

