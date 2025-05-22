Senate Republican leader Thune supports increased sanctions on Russia

Senate Republican Whip John Thune has expressed readiness to support tougher sanctions against Russia if it does not make a "serious proposal for an immediate ceasefire" in Ukraine.

This is reported by Axios, Censor.NET reports.

Thune told reporters that the Senate is prepared to pass a bipartisan bill allowing for new sanctions against Russia.

"If Russia is not ready for serious diplomacy, the Senate will work with the Trump administration on considering additional sanctions to compel Putin to begin negotiations," Thune said.

Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen, for her part, said the sanctions bill could be considered "as early as next week."

"We need to make it absolutely clear to Vladimir Putin that we will increase pressure on Russia to force it to come to the negotiating table and address the war in Ukraine," Shaheen stated.

