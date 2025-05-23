ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9459 visitors online
News Russian propaganda
15 246 156

Goal of "SMO" is to create "union state" of Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, - State Duma deputy Sobolev. VIDEO

The State Duma of the Russian Federation says that the creation of a "union state" is the goal of the war against Ukraine.

This was announced by Viktor Sobolev, a member of the Defence Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, Censor.NET reports.

"Undoubtedly, the complete solution to the goals of the special military operation is the creation of a single union state - Russia, Ukraine and Belarus. Restoration of the 'Russian world' within its immediate borders. We must, of course, protect our "Russian world". Otherwise, we may not be able to save the country," he said.

Read more: Russia will not agree to 30-day ceasefire. This will only play into Ukraine’s hands – State Duma deputy Sobolev

Author: 

State Duma (92) Russia (11977) war in Ukraine (2828)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 