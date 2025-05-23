15 246 156
Goal of "SMO" is to create "union state" of Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, - State Duma deputy Sobolev. VIDEO
The State Duma of the Russian Federation says that the creation of a "union state" is the goal of the war against Ukraine.
This was announced by Viktor Sobolev, a member of the Defence Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, Censor.NET reports.
"Undoubtedly, the complete solution to the goals of the special military operation is the creation of a single union state - Russia, Ukraine and Belarus. Restoration of the 'Russian world' within its immediate borders. We must, of course, protect our "Russian world". Otherwise, we may not be able to save the country," he said.
