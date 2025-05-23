ENG
News Shelling of Stepnohirsk
Russians destroy residential high-rise buildings in frontline Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia region with aerial bombs. VIDEO

Occupiers destroy residential buildings in the frontline village of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia region with aerial bombs.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the Russian attack on a block of high-rise buildings was posted on social media.

"This is Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region. The territory is under the control of Ukraine. The Russians are dropping bombs on civilian apartment blocks. This is just terror. Just mass murder. Not a single military target," the commentary to the video reads.

See more: Russians dropped at least nine KABs on Stepnohirsk, - RMA. PHOTOS

