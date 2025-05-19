Russians dropped at least nine KABs on Stepnohirsk, - RMA. PHOTOS
On 19 May, Russian troops attacked Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region, with at least 9 KABs.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.
"Russians dropped at least nine guided aerial bombs on a frontline village. Residential apartment blocks and private houses were damaged. There is a direct hit to a five-storey building - the entrance is completely destroyed," he said.
No people were injured.
