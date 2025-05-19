ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10688 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
1 019 1

Russians dropped at least nine KABs on Stepnohirsk, - RMA. PHOTOS

On 19 May, Russian troops attacked Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region, with at least 9 KABs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

"Russians dropped at least nine guided aerial bombs on a frontline village. Residential apartment blocks and private houses were damaged. There is a direct hit to a five-storey building - the entrance is completely destroyed," he said.

No people were injured.

Read more: Over 30,000 consumers left without gas and power due to Russian strikes on Sumy region – RMA

Consequences of the Russian strike on Stepnogorsk
Consequences of the Russian strike on Stepnogorsk

Author: 

shoot out (14474) Zaporizka region (1413) Vasylivskyy district (74) Stepnohirsk (32) war in Ukraine (3546)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 