Russians dropped at least nine KABs on Stepnohirsk, - RMA. PHOTOS

On 19 May, Russian troops attacked Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region, with at least 9 KABs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

"Russians dropped at least nine guided aerial bombs on a frontline village. Residential apartment blocks and private houses were damaged. There is a direct hit to a five-storey building - the entrance is completely destroyed," he said.

No people were injured.

