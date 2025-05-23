Poland intercepts Russian Su-24 bomber whose actions "posed threat" – Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz
On the evening of May 22, 2025, Polish fighter jets intercepted a Russian Su-24 bomber over the Baltic Sea in international airspace.
According to Censor.NET, citing RMF24, Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz made the announcement.
Thus, NATO's Joint Air Operations Command in Europe ordered a pair of Polish fighter jets on alert to intercept the Russian Su-24 bomber.
According to the minister, the Russian aircraft was performing dangerous maneuvers in international airspace over the Baltic Sea.
"These actions were deliberate and posed a threat," he stated.
